Police: No foul play suspected after woman found dead in Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police said the death of a woman in Southfield doesn’t appear to be foul play.
Police received a call about 8:40 a.m. Monday about an unresponsive person at a home in the 17000 block of Pennsylvania Street. A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a bedroom.
The death remains under investigation, and Michigan State Police is assisting.
