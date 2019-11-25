Commuters across southeast Michigan will be able to get a head start on the festivities this week with SMART bus system’s added holiday service beginning Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s service is intended for commuters who work half days, with added service on the following routes:

515

580

635

830

530

620

805

849/851 (combined trip)

Then on Thanksgiving, SMART will add service to its three FAST corridors on Michigan, Woodward and Gratiot avenues, operating every 15 to 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With road closures and detours for the Thanksgiving parade, SMART buses will likely be the easiest way to get within walking distance of the promenade — and it takes away the pain of finding parking, adding more time to sit and soak in the excitement on Woodward Avenue.

One-way bus tickets are $2 for adults and $0.50 for youth under 18, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

SMART customer service and the Downtown and Royal Oak Transit Centers will be closed on Nov. 28. For more information on holiday hours and service, visit the SMART bus site.