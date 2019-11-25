Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are described as baskets of securities that trade like stock but have far more diversification for safety.

ETFs trade and exchange like stocks, their prices fluctuate during trading day, which is the exact opposite of mutual funds that only trade once a day after the market closes.

ETFs can include:

  • Commodities
  • Stocks
  • Bonds

Watch above to see some more benefits of ETFs.