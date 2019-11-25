DETROIT – A vigil is taking place this evening to honor fallen Detroit officer Rasheen McClain at the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

McClain was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers.

An investigation into the shooter’s history has left Police Chief James Craig angry over the department’s failings.

“If we had did a follow-up, and taken him into custody, we wouldn’t be talking about our hero who is no longer with us," Craig said.

The suspect is expected to be charged this week.

The vigil for McClain will take place at 5:30 p.m. today at the department’s 12th precinct at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.