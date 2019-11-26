Grandmother, grandson found shot at home on Mettetal Street in Detroit
DETROIT – A grandmother and her grandson were found shot inside a home Tuesday morning on Mettetal Street in Detroit.
NEW: Police hunt for gunman after grandmother, grandson shot
The home is near Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road. The 60-year-old woman and her 25-year-old grandson were shot. Both were taken to a hospital and were listed in serious condition.
Police believe this was the outcome of a home invasion.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.