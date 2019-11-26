DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 62-year-old man.

Michael Cowling drove away from his home in Eastpointe Monday at 2 p.m., police said. He was in a silver 2014 Chevy Captiva and didn’t return home. His family is concerned because he has memory loss and could be lost.

He is described as being 5′9′', weighing 220 pounds with a dark complexion and low beard. He was last seen wearing a nylon jacket, jogging pants and black and white gym shoes. His family believes that he may have traveled to the area of Bramford Street in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.