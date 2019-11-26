Detroit police seek person of interest in carjacking on city’s west side
Surveillance cameras show person of interest
DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a carjacking on the city’s west side.
Three people were involved in a robbery around 2:55 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 13500 block of Plymouth Road, police said.
They entered the parking lot of a gas station and robbed a man and woman at gunpoint, taking their personal belongings, according to authorities.
Officials said they also took the couple’s black 2018 Nissan Altima.
The Altima was seen around 1 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 18400 block of Van Dyke, police said. The person of interest got out of the car and went inside a convenience store, according to officials.
He is described as 6 feet tall and slim, with a medium brown complexion, a mustache and an average build, police said. He was last seen wearing a Detroit baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded Nike windbreaker, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.