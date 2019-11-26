Farmington teacher accused of using racial slur toward student
FARMINGTON, Mich. – A teacher with Farmington Public Schools has been suspended while being accused of using a racial slur toward a student.
In a letter to parents this week, the school district said a Farmington Central High School teacher used a racially offensive term toward an African American student.
Following a district investigation, the teacher was suspended and now must undergo professional development training.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.