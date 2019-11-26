OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – If you are one of the tens of thousands of drivers who take I-75 through Oakland County, there’s news for you -- part of the new roadway needs to be replaced.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said a half-mile chunk of new concrete needs to be replaced because contractors used the wrong mix.

The left two northbound lanes of I-75 from 13 1/2 Mile to 14 Mile roads will need to be ripped up. The shoulders on the ramps at Rochester and Big Beaver roads also need to be fixed.

Crews have been working on a $224 Million project that involves reconstructing more than eight miles of pavement in each direction of the freeway. The project includes improving structures and upgrading drainage.

Rob Morosi, with MDOT, said the mistake was an error where the concrete was made.

“It was an error at the plant, the batch plant where they make the concrete,” he said.

The construction has slowed travel in the area, and it may get worse now that additional work needs to be done to fix the concrete error.

Drivers Linda Burks and Melissa Larson have both been impacted by the project.

“It starts slowing down at 11 (Mile Road) and then if you go to Big Beaver, like I did yesterday, it’ll pick back up after Rochester,” Burks said.

“My in-laws live in Troy, so taking our girls back and forth is kind of a hassle," Larson said.

MDOT said the contractors will take care of the bill to replace the concrete.