DETROIT – A grandmother and her grandson were found shot inside a home Tuesday morning on Mettetal Street in Detroit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grandmother, grandson found shot at home on Mettetal Street in Detroit

Neighbors living on Mettelal Street were still in a state of disbelief Tuesday morning when they found out two members of the community were shot in cold blood overnight.

A 61-year-old grandmother and her 25-year-old grandson were both found in the home near Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads with gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say the two recently moved into the home just months ago. Police believe that someone broke inside and for some reason and shot the two.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The grandson is in critical condition and the grandmother is in temporary serious condition.

Neighbors said they did not hear any gunshots.

It’s a serious crime that has the neighborhood concerned -- especially when there are so many questions as to who would want to hurt this family in such a tight knit community.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking those with any information regarding what happened to the family to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.