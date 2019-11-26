Looking to try the best dive bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. The Bronx Bar

First on the list is The Bronx Bar. Located at 4476 Second Ave. in Midtown, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated dive bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp.

2. Whiskey in the Jar

Next up is Whiskey in the Jar, situated at 2741 Yemans St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Small's Bar

Small's Bar, located at 10339 Conant St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue, dive bar and comedy club 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Detroit area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business insights for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at bars and lounges climbed to 31 per business on Saturdays, over twice the average on Mondays.

