Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Vigil held to honor fallen officer

Hundreds of co-workers, family and friends came out to the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct on Monday night for a candlelight memorial honoring fallen officer Rasheen McClain. “My father-in-law loved what he did and lived to protect everybody here,” McClain’s son-in-law Sam Berry said. Co-workers both past and present were in attendance.