DETROIT – The 37th Annual Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot is ready to go!

It will be one of the nation’s largest runs on Thanksgiving morning. More than 18,000 participants are expected to attend. The tradition leads up to America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van and features several distances for runners and walks to pick from.

There’s the Turkey Trot 10K, Stuffing Strut 5K and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile and a combination of other race options.

Event Highlights:

Several distances to choose from – the Strategic Staffing Solutions 10K Turkey Trot Run, the 5K Stuffing Strut Run/Walk and family-friendly Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile

There are two combination events – the popular Drumstick Double (10K & 5K), and the Cranberry Combo (1 Mile & 5K)

All participants receive a long-sleeve, tech shirt featuring our new logo. Medals are awarded to ALL finishers

All races are stroller-friendly. However, because of congestion pets are not permitted

We award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall for Men and Women in the 5K, 10K, Drumstick Double and Cranberry Combo. We also award 1st place overall Masters Male and Female in those same categories. We don’t give out age group awards but do post results online in 5 different age groups, so you can see how you rank against your peers.

Keep up with the latest developments on the Facebook page

Packet Pick-up

Packet Pickup will be available at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) Turkey Trot Expo on Wednesday, November 27th, Noon-7:00 pm; and on Race Day, Thursday, November 28th, 6:15-8:30 am.

Click here for 2019 RUNNER LOOK-UP