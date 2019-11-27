SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said six calves were killed and one firefighter was injured during a barn fire in Scio Township.

The owner of the barn fed the cows Tuesday night, left the barn and went inside for about 15 or 20 minutes, according to authorities.

He smelled smoke and realized the barn was on fire, officials said.

Firefighters said there are no hydrants near the barn, so the fire trucks had to supply all the water. Between 20,000 and 25,000 gallons of water was used to battle the flames, firefighters said.

Six 3-week-old calves were killed in the fire, officials said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, according to authorities.

No other animals were inside the barn, officials said.