DETROIT – The day before Thanksgiving isn’t just the busiest travel day of the year -- It’s also the day hundreds of volunteers gather to make sure everyone has a meal on Thanksgiving.

One of the largest efforts toward that goal involves a team-up between the Ford Motor Company and the Detroit Area Agency on Aging.

More than 6,000 meals were packed up for seniors in Metro Detroit. It sounds like quite the feat, but not when you have more than 600 people helping to get the job done.

To donate or to volunteer, visit the Detroit Area Agency on Aging’s official website here.

