DETROIT – One of the busiest travel days in years could be a nightmare for Americans traveling to their Thanksgiving gatherings.

Winter storms, heavy rains and intense winds have battered the Midwest. More than 50,000 residents lost power Wednesday in Metro Detroit due to winds and some areas of Michigan are anticipating nearly 20 inches of snow. Colorado, California, Nebraska and other states have also been hit with heavy snowfall.

Roads, railways and airports are expected to be packed.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story above.