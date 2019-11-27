Detroit police seek 28-year-old man missing since weekend
Vincent Camper last seen Sunday
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 28-year-old man who has been missing since the weekend.
Vincent Camper was last seen by relatives around 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 14000 block of Schaefer Highway, according to authorities.
He is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, police said.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.