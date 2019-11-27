DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 28-year-old man who has been missing since the weekend.

Vincent Camper was last seen by relatives around 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 14000 block of Schaefer Highway, according to authorities.

He is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.