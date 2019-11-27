DETROIT – Detroit police are trying to identify a man who shattered the front door of a restaurant in order to steal money from the register.

Police said the man approached Crown Burgers in the 20400 block of Schaefer Highway around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

He shattered the glass of the front door and entered the restaurant, police said. He removed one register drawer containing money and fled the location in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Police said the man was dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.