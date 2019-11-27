FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old man is in custody after robbing a Frenchtown Township convenience store at knifepoint early Tuesday.

Authorities said the man showed a knife to the cashier at the Circle K at 2700 N. Dixie Highway and demanded all the money in the cash register at about 4 a.m. The cashier gave the man the money and the man fled with it and merchandise.

The cashier was not injured.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined a suspect and executed a search warrant at the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community. During the search, property related to the crime was found, authorities said.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Macomb County Jail. His identity is being withheld until he is arraigned.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.