Kim DeGiulio: I’m looking forward to the parade tomorrow. It’s one of my favorite days of the year. I love getting a chance to meet all of the people in the morning who get their seats early for the parade. I love hearing about the traditions that people have and how long people have been coming to the parade with their families.

Kim DeGiulio

This will be an extra special thanksgiving for me because this year my birthday falls on thanksgiving! Every 6 years my birthday is on Thanksgiving and I love it! I always gets to be with family on my birthday and I have an excuse to eat pie AND birthday cake in one sitting. The best part is, calories don’t count on your birthday, right?! So the more turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes the merrier!

I’ve always been a big fan of thanksgiving food. Some people aren’t crazy about it but I absolutely love it. I think my favorite dish would be the stuffing. My mom does such a good job making it. She really does a great job with the turkey too. My parents always work on the turkey together. We all try to chip in an help out with thanksgiving by bringing a dish. This year I’m making a charcuterie board that looks like a turkey. Stay tuned for the finished product on my Instagram. In the past I’ve made a veggie tray that looks like a turkey. I’m also going to help my mom out with a few of the sides too!

Thanksgiving

I hope you all have a wonderful holiday and enjoy the time spent with you’re family. In the craziness of the holiday never forget to be thankful for those special moments with your family. I’m so thankful for mine. Happy thanksgiving!

Here’s what’s coming up on Thursday, November 28, 2019 on Local 4 News Today

All Morning -- Holiday Travel Forecast

It’s going to be dry for America’s Thanksgiving Parade with morning temps in the low to mid 30s feeling like 20-25°F with a pesky morning breeze WNW 10-25 mph. Skies become partly cloudy to partly sunny on Thanksgiving and the breezes settle down a bit with Metro Detroit highs around 40°F. It’s chilly for Black Friday shopping starting in the 20s with wind chills in the teens, but highs hit the upper 30s to low 40s while we stay dry and likely see a good bit of sunshine.

All Morning -- Watching the Roads

From the parade route to your ride to Thanksgiving dinner, we’ll have the roads covered all morning so you know what to expect before you head out.

All Morning -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade

It’s one of our favorite times of year -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade. We’ll be broadcasting a little later Thursday, starting at 6 a.m. all the way through the parade. So, wake up and turn on Local 4 all day to enjoy the show! We’ll have interviews with the stars, a sneak peek of the floats and balloons and more.

Parade Covearge

7 and 8 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: Toy Test

Every year, Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester has local children test out some of the hottest toys. This year, he’s mixing it up. He let the kids pick the toys from the store and we were surprised at the results. He’s also having children test out toys parents thought would be popular.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Can you name one of the new giant balloons joining this year’s lineup?

Answer: Kung Fu Panda, Holiday Elmo, Regal Eagle

National Days: November 28th

National French Toast Day

National Day of Mourning

Thanksgiving Day

History Highlights: November 28th

In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

In 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as British prime minister during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who then conferred the premiership on John Major.

In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

Celebrity Birthdays: November 28th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 90.

Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79.

Singer Randy Newman is 76.

Actor Ed Harris is 69.

Actress S. Epatha Merkerson (”Law and Order”) is 67.

Comedian Jon Stewart (”The Daily Show”) is 57.

Singer Trey Songz is 35.

