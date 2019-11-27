DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 8 a.m. Friday, a man broke into the garage of a home in the 17300 block of Littlefield Street and left with a RedMax brand commercial backpack leaf blower and a weed wacker.

Video of the suspect can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.