DETROIT – The first Downtown Detroit Buddy’s Pizza location will open Dec. 11.

“We are excited to announce the grand opening date of Dec. 11 for our Downtown Detroit location. This is our first restaurant downtown – in the heart of the city where the Buddy’s story began,” said Wes Pikula, chief brand officer of Buddy’s Pizza. “We are looking forward to continuing to create happy memories with Detroit residents and visitors for generations to come.”

More details about the opening are expected to be announced soon.

The pizzeria is at 1565 Broadway Street.