DEARBORN, Mich. – Several people had to be evacuated from a duplex that cought fire early Thursday morning at Berkshire Street and Wyoming Avenue in Dearborn.

A witness who helped the residents escape said 15 people were inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters rushed to the home to douse the flames.

Mujahid Almujahid said he was in a nearby parking lot when he noticed the fire in the kitchen of the home. He saw it through the window, then he saw an explosion and the windows break.

“I went and knocked on the door, I woke them up. They did open the door for me, and then I got them out safely,” said Almujahid.

No injuries have been reported.

“It was scarey because they all came out crying ... but everybody is out safely and nobody got injured,” said Almujahid.