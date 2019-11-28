DETROIT – Thanksgiving was always Art Van Elslander’s favorite day of the year in Detroit.

Van Elslander died of complications from lung cancer in February 2018. His sons Gary and David spoke about his legacy at the 2019 America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

“It’s now, as Dennis Archer said to me today, ‘It’s really now your legacy,’ so we’ll keep it going,” said David.

Watch the segment above.

WATCH LIVE: 2019 America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit