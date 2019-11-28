ROMULUS, Mich. – When Rose Graham was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, she promised her daughter, Elizabeth, she would see her graduate high school.

By the time the cancer was found, it had spread through her body, reaching her brain. Doctors let her come home last week so she could be with her husband and four children.

On Monday, school leaders from Summit Academy North High School in Romulus helped Rose Graham fulfill her promise to her daughter by holding an honorary graduation at the family’s home.

“I was so happy she was able to see me graduate. It was also melancholy because I know she won’t be able to see me in June,” Elizabeth Graham said.