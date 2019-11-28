Nick Monacelli: I love this day. I am so thankful for my wife and my children. And, I think I can speak for our entire morning show family when I say, we are thankful for our viewers. It’s a big deal when you invite us into your homes. I am thankful for the fact that you trust us and that we get the opportunity to make your morning just a little bit better. We are truly lucky. Happy Thanksgiving!

All Morning -- Black Friday Weather

Black Friday shoppers bundle up! Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight and that helps temps from dipping too much, and yet we still expect overnight temps in the upper 20s feeling like lower 20s. Skies stay mostly cloudy tomorrow all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and highs struggle in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the afternoon. Shoppers will stay dry all of Friday, but no for all of Saturday.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning -- Black Friday Road Conditions

If you’re hitting the stores to get some Black Friday deals, we’ve got you covered. Don’t let construction barrels get in the way of those bargains! Check with us first so you know before you head out on the hunt for savings.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning -- Black Friday Shopping Tips

Shopping season is in full gear! Help Me Hank has some important information so you can make the most of your money and avoid getting scammed. Watch for his helpful tips all morning. He’ll be covering scams, warranties, contracts and refunds.

6:10 a.m. -- Fitness Technology

Adding technology to workout gear is getting more impressive every day. From video screens on your bike and rowing machines to interactive workouts inside or a mirror. We’ll show you how it works, and offer you a discount on some equipment for Fitness Friday.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Can you name one of the new giant balloons joining this year’s lineup?

Answer: Kung Fu Panda, Holiday Elmo, Regal Eagle

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: November 29th

Electronic Greetings Day

National Day of Listening

National Native American Heritage Day

Black Friday - Day

Flossing Day

Maize Day

You’re Welcomegiving Day

History Highlights: November 29th

In 1963, President Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.

In 1972, the coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, made its debut at Andy Capp’s Tavern in Sunnyvale, California.

In 1981, actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.

In 1986, actor Cary Grant died in Davenport, Iowa, at age 82.

In 2001, George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

Celebrity Birthdays: November 29th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Diane Ladd is 83.

Musician Chuck Mangione is 78.

Country singer Jody Miller is 77.

Director Joel Coen is 64.

Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 63.

Actress Cathy Moriarty is 58.

Actor Tom Sizemore is 57.

Actor Andrew McCarthy is 56.

Actor Don Cheadle is 54.

Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 50.

Actor Brian Baumgartner (”The Office”) is 46.

Actor Chadwick Boseman (”Black Panther”) is 42.

Actress Lauren German (”Lucifer,” `’Chicago Fire”) is 40.

Rapper The Game is 39.

Actor-comedian John Milhiser (”Saturday Night Live”) is 37.

Local 4 News Today links