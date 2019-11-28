ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A vehicle slammed into a house early Thursday morning in Roseville.

Michigan State Police said they suspect the driver was under the influence when he lost control of the vehicle about 2:30 a.m. and drove off the roadway while traveling eastbound on I-94 and approaching Little Mack Avenue. The vehicle crashed through a fence and hit a home in the 19000 block of Homeland Street.

There were people inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

State police said the driver refused to participate in sobriety tests. They sought a search warrant and arrested him.

A vehicle slammed into a home Nov. 28, 2019 in Roseville, Mich.