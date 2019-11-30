DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday at 4 p.m. by her mother in the 7500 block of Quinn in Detroit.

Asirah Stewart disappeared after telling her mother she was going to visit a friend and would be back in the evening. Police say Stewart called her mother later and told her she was never coming home. This is not the first time the teen has went missing.

Stewart is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a dark complexion and Afro hairstyle. She went missing wearing a mustard colored bonnet, gray and black coat, gray shirt with the word “forever” on it and gray leggings with the word “love” on them.

Police say Stewart has a mental health condition.