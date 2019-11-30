BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and injured a Battle Creek police officer Saturday morning.

Officer Jeffrey Johnson was shot in the chest, wrist and leg during a standoff with the gunman and is being treated at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he is expected to recover, WOOD-TV reported.

The station reported that on Saturday after 1 a.m. officers responded to 310 Cherry Street in Battle Creek where they saw Andre Yarbrough, a man who has multiple warrants out of Calhoun and St. Joseph counties inside the home.

Police say children could be heard screaming inside the home, where Yarbrough is wanted for assault. Gunfire was exchanged between the two after Johnson approached Yarbrough while he was leaving the home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yarbrough is asked to call police.