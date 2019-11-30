DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Thanksgiving weekend becomes messier from here on out, but it will not be a nightmare. Saturday goes from a rain and snow mix to rain. We’ll need to bundle up the rest of the day. Roads remain wet, not icy, tonight. It’s still wet Sunday, but with higher temperatures.

College football fans traveling to and from Michigan-Ohio State (kickoff at 12 noon ET) or Michigan State-Maryland (kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET) will not find driving impossible, but they should factor on an extra 30 minutes going to or from the game.

East Lansing has a better chance of scattered snow and sleet lasting longer. Ann Arbor will be cloudy with a few flurries for tailgaters, then a rain and snow mix at kickoff will be followed by chilly rain showers during the game.

Saturday evening continues to be chilly and wet. Rain is possible with temperatures staying in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have temperatures staying above the freezing mark. Rain remains possible with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Rain will be heavy, at times overnight and at dawn, Sunday.

Sunday has a chance of rain under chilly, then milder conditions. After a warm front passes, temperatures rise from the 30s to the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Monday become drier and chillier again. Temperatures start near 30 degrees at the morning bus stop. Daytime temps reach 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.