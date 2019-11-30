DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing after getting in an argument with her mother Friday.

The argument between the mother and teen, Jada Childs, happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. Canfield in Detroit.

Childs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing white and black glasses, and a white jacket with a gray underneath, burgundy jogging pants and multicolored boots. Childs has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.