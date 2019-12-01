ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 1, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Legal recreational marijuana officially goes on sale today, one year after Michigan voters approved it
Legal recreational marijuana is being sold for the first time in Michigan today. It will be more expensive than medical marijuana. Here’s why.
All the Cyber Monday 2019 deals we’re freaking out about
When it comes to the massive sales and discounts on Cyber Monday, there’s no such thing as being too prepared.
Ypsilanti police searching for man who went missing from group home
Police are searching for a man who went missing from a group home Saturday night.
Weather: Soggy, slick Sunday morning
It will be soggy and slick this morning. Then Sunday afternoon conditions will be drier and not as chilly.
- Winter weather advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties
- Winter storm watch issued for Sanilac County
More Local News Headlines
- Kid Rock removed from stage after drunken rant about Oprah Winfrey
- UAW, FCA reach proposed tentative agreement on new four-year contract
- Fiery explosion destroys Warren home -- Police believe gas leak could be the cause
- 63-year-old veteran battling cancer killed in Macomb County hit-and-run
National News Headlines
- Sewer blockage pushes waste into 300 New York City homes
- The new ‘three amigos’ riding into Trump impeachment inquiry
- Justices take up gun case, though disputed law has changed
- ‘I know Joe’s heart’: Why black voters are backing Joe Biden
World
- Iraqi MPs accept premier’s resignation amid ongoing violence
- Pope hails Nativity scenes as “admirable” signs of faith
- Albania’s search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 50
Sports Headlines
- O-HI-0-5: Michigan routed again by Ohio State, loses 8th straight in rivalry
- AP Source: Rutgers, former coach Schiano agree to reunion
- Tickets on sale for 2020 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle
