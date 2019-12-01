DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and Saint Clair counties until 10 a.m.

Sunday morning will be soggy in most places and icy in others, especially north. The afternoon will be a bit drier and not as chilly. It remains breezy all day with calmer weather starting tomorrow.

Sunday morning will have rounds of rain showers before dawn. At times, some of it will be heavy. Further north, closer to I-69 and the farm, freezing rain and sleet will make for more treacherous travel. Temperatures start in the low and middle 30s. Drivers must use extreme caution on the highways.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon, showers become more scattered. Temperatures rise to the low and middle 40s. Grab your coats and hats before going to the 5 p.m. Pistons-Spurs game at LCA, Legoland’s Holiday Bricktacular in Auburn Hills or the Wynton Marsalis jazz concert at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Clouds overhead Sunday night with overnight lows near 30°F.

Winter coats and gloves will still be needed going back to work and school on Monday. Morning temperatures will be near 30°F. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be 40°F, again. In fact, this will be common the rest of the week through Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. The sunshine will look and feel nice. Daytime temperatures will be near 40°F or in the low 40s while nighttime lows will be near 30°F or in the upper 20s.