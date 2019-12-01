DETROIT – Brandon Roux: I have some pretty interesting stories about Holiday shopping, and it all started when I was a child. I was with my mom at the Kmart store in Vernon Hills, Illinois shopping for a less fortunate family we had been given by our church. Aren’t we the perfect little Christians? Well, we got to the check out and my mom was busy paying while the check-out lady asked, ‘anything else?’ And, she was looking right at me. How did she know I had stuffed a handful of chocolate eggs in my pocket about five minutes earlier? I reached in my pocket and laid out the wrapped chocolate right next to the cash register. My mom looked aghast, couldn’t believe her little boy was stealing. I was always surprised by my mom’s illusion that I was an angel of a son. Well, here’s what really happened. I had discovered an already opened bag of these chocolates in the Kmart store and even though I was only about 8-years-old, I knew that they weren’t going to be able to sell these, so I took a handful and put them in my coat pocket. My mom gave me that stern talking and then radio silence the rest of the ride home in the old station wagon. I would have the last laugh riding home on the floor of the backseat I reached into my pocket and wouldn’t ya know it… a few chocolates were still in my jacket. I nibbled on them and smiled enjoying that sweet Christmas chocolate knowing my mom had no idea what I was doing back there laying on the floor, no seatbelt, no worries anymore.

Another fun holiday shopping story happened when I was a younger adult living and working in Las Vegas, Nevada, spending our first Christmas in the dessert. We had just moved from Boise, Idaho where I was making no money at my first broadcast TV job, so my wife and I were stressed out about buying gifts for our families. A co-worker of mine at KTNV in Las Vegas said there was a slot machine he was watching at The Mirage that was ready to hit. I took 20 bucks over there one day and decided to give it a try. Low and behold, on my third or fourth pull, I’m a winner. I did not win the jackpot, but I hit for like $500 and just like that, our worries were over as we would have gifts for everyone that year.

It seems the highlight of our Christmas shopping these days is for the Rhonda Walker Christmas for the homeless. Rhonda throws a big party every year and helps those families in need with families in Metro Detroit who can help. My kids and I love delivering those gifts to a little boy or girl every year who gets an early Christmas. Wow, that party is coming up later this week. We’ll be talking about it on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning – Back to School/Work Conditions

After the long-holiday weekend, it’s back to school and work for most of us. While it won’t be as cold and wet as Sunday. you’ll still need to bundle up. Brandon will help you plan your week.

All Morning – Back to School/Work Road Conditions

Following one of the busiest travel days of the year… it’s going to be a packed morning commute with folks heading back to school and work.

6:10 a.m. – Money Monday

Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni wants you to save as much money as possible this holiday season. He’ll show you how you can get the most bang for your buck.

6:15 a.m. – Cyber Monday Deals

It’s arguably the biggest shopping day of the year. Millions of Americans will be looking to take advantage Cyber Monday savings. We’ll show you some of the best online deals.

National Days: December 2nd

· National Fritters Day

· National Mutt Day

· Special Education Day

History Highlights: December 2nd

In 1939, New York's LaGuardia Airport (dedicated as New York Municipal Airport) located on the waterfront of Flushing Bay is opened and from the beginning proved popular with major US Airlines including Pan American Airways, American. United, Eastern Air Lines and Transcontinental & Western Air.

In 1942, A self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at a racquet court below the bleachers of Stagg Field at the University of Chicago.

In 1969, The Boeing 747 (Often Known as Jumbo Jet) a long-haul, wide body commercial airliner receives its FAA airworthiness certificate paving the way for its introduction into commercial service in 1970.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 2nd

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with –

Pop Diva Britney Spears is 37

Pop Singer Charlie Puth is 27

Rapper Juice WRLD is 20

NFL Star Aaron Rogers is 35

YouTube Star Hope Marie is 13

Pop Singer Nelly Furtado is 40

