WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal single crash that happened on M-53 and 26 Mile Road in Washington Township around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say a blue Jeep Cherokee was speeding southbound on M-53, north of 26 Mile Road when it left the roadway, traveled through the median, struck a pole and caught fire.

The Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle. There are no survivors, and police believe there was only one person in the vehicle at the time.

Both northbound and southbound M-53 between 26 Mile and 30 Mile roads remain closed.