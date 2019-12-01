Ypsilanti police are searching for a man who went missing from a group home Saturday night.

Police say 47-year-old Timmy Summerhill was last seen leaving his group home near downtown Ypsilanti to go to the store.

According to police, he has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medications. His family is also concerned because he is not dressed for the cold weather.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police.