DETROIT – Police continue to investigate the death of a young man who was found fatally shot on Detroit’s east side. The neighborhood cannot help but mourn the life of this young man who they say was taken way too soon.

“He was just so funny and would give you anything,” said a woman too frantic to give her name.

The mother of the 26-year-old whose body was found in the back of a home on Waltham Street broke down following the moments her son was shot and killed Monday morning.

“I just seen him last night. He told me by ‘ma, I know you mad at me,’” the woman recalled.

Unfortunately, that would be the last time she ever saw the young man alive.

“We live in Warren and he left and he left and that was it. I was expecting him to come back,” said the woman.

Several people living in the area also could be seen with heavy emotions, learning about the young man’s untimely death.

“He was just an average kid. He wasn’t the greatest, but he was nice and he did what he had to do,” she added.

The victim also leaves behind multiple children.