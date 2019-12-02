ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan cemented its place in history as the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana with sales beginning in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

Dozens spent hours in line to participate in the historic event.

“It’s a momentous occasion,” said Ahmed Ismail, a customer. “I mean when you think about it, this is awesome.”

Buying recreational marijuana will be a challenge in the foreseeable future as there are only three dispensaries, all in Ann Arbor, currently selling. Moreover, many cities have opted out of sales.

Meanwhile, a Michigan State Police cruiser was hit by a driver under the influence of marijuana in Springfield Township on I-75 near Davisburg.

MORE: Driver under the influence of marijuana hits MSP patrol vehicle, police say

The trooper was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and the 51-year-old driver was arrested.

Recreational marijuana will come at a higher price with a 16% tax — a 10% excise tax on weed added on Michigan’s 6% sales tax. The state estimates sales will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars in the first year.

For a complete list of communities that have opted out of recreational marijuana sales, click here.