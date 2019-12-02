DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen Nov. 24 in the 14800 block of Schaefer in Detroit.

Family members of Vincent Camper say he was distressed before leaving the location and going missing. Camper’s family is concerned because he has not taken his medication since disappearing.

He is described as a black male, brown complexion, braided hair, full mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.