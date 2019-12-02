OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 51-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning after striking a Michigan State Police vehicle on I-75 in Springfield Township.

According to authorities, the collision occurred at about 9 a.m. -- about an hour before legal marijuana dispensaries opened. The driver was driving too fast for the rainy conditions, police said, and lost control of his pickup truck. The truck spun and hit the driver’s side of a MSP patrol SUV.

Police said it was determined the driver was under the influence of marijuana and was taken into custody and a blood draw was administered. He was not injured in the collision.

The police trooper was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released.

Michigan State Police said residents should not smoke and drive. The department recommends using a designated driver or a ride service.