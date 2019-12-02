DETROIT – More than three years after Kevin Smith was fatally shot in Detroit his family is demanding answers.

Smith was murdered on April 2, 2016 at the intersection of Roselawn and the Lodge Service Drive on Detroit’s west side.

According to Smith’s family he was on the phone with somebody before leaving around 9 p.m. to an unknown location.

He told his girlfriend who lived with him that he would be back to go to work with her. At midnight she woke up and noticed he still was not home. Around 3 a.m. police contacted Smith’s mother and told her that he was fatally shot while sitting in his 1998 blue Jeep Cherokee.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.