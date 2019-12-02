ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Homeowners in St. Clair Shores are battling forceful waves from Lake Saint Clair that have caused flooding up to a foot high in some areas.

The waves were so strong they pushed away sandbags some residents were using to push them back.

Beverly Ballew, a St. Clair Shores resident, says the flooding was “kind of spooky.”

“The lake, I’ve never seen it this vicious in the six years I’ve been here," Ballew said. “It was just slamming up against the seawall.”

A section of Jefferson Avenue was blocked off Sunday due to the flooding.