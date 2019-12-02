DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Here’s to a new week. I am finally able to get up off the couch after a very filling Thanksgiving dinner. I had a great holiday with my family. We had mac & cheese, chicken parmesan, corn on the cob, potato balls, pumpkin pie and apple pie. It was all delicious. And in case you’re wondering, I cooked NONE of it. It was all my wife. I’m not the cook in the family. HA!

Friday, we decided to do something different this year. We opted for an artificial Christmas tree instead of the real one we’ve been getting since our oldest son was a baby. Why you ask? Because pine needles, that’s why. I got so sick and tired of having to clean them up year after year that I said let’s go the artificial route. In fact, we lost a vacuum cleaner to a real tree a few years ago. R.I.P. Someone, who I won’t name, decided to vacuum up too big of a clump of pine needles and it clogged the vacuum cleaner. I digress… We are officially in the holiday shopping season and I couldn’t be happier!

Speaking of which, I’m so excited to have released my new Christmas single, “The First Noel.” It’s available everywhere now. You can listen at www.EvrodCassimy.com. It debuts on radio today at 1pm on 98.7FM The Breeze and a few other radio stations in Detroit. I hope you like it!

Tomorrow is Tasty Tuesday, now that we’re not still full from Thanksgiving. We hope you’ll wake up with us. To be honest, I have no idea what the restaurant is for tomorrow but it’s always fun to hear about new restaurants in the Metro area. Tune in from 4:30-7am cause you know what they say….Miss A Day, Miss A Lot!

All Morning – Some Flurries

A weak weather disturbance crosses the Great Lakes Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with some flurries or light snow showers possible here in southeast Michigan, but we don’t expect any accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) both days, although Wednesday will be breezier than Tuesday.

Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – Global Warming Report

It’s an often debated and controversial topic, and overnight, a new report on Global Warming is expected to be released. Our Paul Gross will break it down for you and explain how it could impact the United States.

6:40 a.m. – Giving Tuesday

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday. It’s a chance for you to give back to your communities and groups that are dedicated to helping out. We’ll show you how to participating.

6:45 a.m. – Tasty Tuesday

Spicy, meaty, vegan, cheesy and more. This local spot is stuffing peppers with deliciousness and they want to feed your entire family. Brandon Roux takes us inside for Tasty Tuesday.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: Goodfellows newspapers go on sale today in an effort to give every child the Christmas they deserve. Who founded the Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit in 1914?

Answer: James J. Brady

National Days: December 3rd

National Roof Over Your Head Day

World Trick Shot Day

National Day of Giving - #GivingTuesday

History Highlights: December 3rd

In 1818, Illinois was admitted as the 21st state.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.

In 1992, the first telephone text message was sent by British engineer Neil Papworth, who transmitted the greeting “Merry Christmas” from his work computer in Newbury, Berkshire, to Vodafone executive Richard Jarvis’ mobile phone.

In 1999, Tori Murden of the United States became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone as she arrived at the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 81 days after leaving the Canary Islands near the coast of Africa.

In 2017, a partial implosion of the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions’ former home; the demolition company handling the project was successful the following day.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 3rd

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Director Jean-Luc Godard is 89.

Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 88.

Actress Mary Alice is 78.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71.

Actress Daryl Hannah is 59.

Actress Julianne Moore is 59.

Actor Brendan Fraser is 51.

Singer Montell Jordan is 51.

Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 50.

Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 40.

Actress Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 40.

Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 38.

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 36.

