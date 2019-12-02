BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who stole a shopping cart full of groceries from a Kroger at 4099 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills.

According to the store’s manager, a man excited the store through the entrance with a shopping cart full of groceries.

The manager tried stopping the man. Police say the man pushed the shopping cart past store employees and unloaded the groceries into the rear of a black Lincoln MKX with the Michigan license plate EAR 5151.

Images of the thief were caught by store security cameras. The thief is described as a black man in his 60s, 6 feet tall, weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a green shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.