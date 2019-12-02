Recreational marijuana in Michigan: What you need to know
DETROIT – Over the weekend Michigan saw the first legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan. There are still some restrictions that could affect your job or your housing.
Local 4′s Paula Tutman has a refresher course on 4 things you need to know before you light up.
Watch the video above for the full report.
