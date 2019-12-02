MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A new statue dedicated to civil rights figure Rosa Parks was unveiled Sunday in Alabama’s state capital.

Sunday marked the 64th anniversary of Parks’ arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a city bus, sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

The statue stands near Montgomery Plaza, just feet from where she boarded the bus in 1955.

Parks died in 2005 in Detroit.

The historic bus can be seen, and sat in, at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.