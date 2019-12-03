SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities said a man fired shots at Monroe County probation officers who were trying to contact people inside a Summerfield Township home on Monday morning.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man fired shots at the officers while they tried to conduct an investigation in the 600 block of Rose Road about 10:20 a.m.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and took the suspected shooter and a 27-year-old woman into custody. Deputies were told a 27-year-old man who was in violation of his probation and two young children were still in the house.

Due to the circumstances, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived on the scene. Members of the team were able to make contact with the man in the house just after noon. He was cooperative and came outside, where he was arrested without incident, authorities said.

The woman who was taken into custody was released. The man accused of firing shots and the man in violation of his probation were both taken to the Monroe County Jail, pending future investigation.

No one was injured, authorities said.