ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 3, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Charging decision in officer’s fatal shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she will be releasing her charging decision today in the fatal shooting of officer Rasheen McClain. The 16-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 20. The suspect was injured when police returned fire. He has been in custody since.
Giving Tuesday: 27 Michigan charities who deserve your donation
Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources. So, if you’re looking to donate to a local charity, here are some options.
First episode of new Shattered ‘Hoffa’ Podcast now available
Season 4 of WDIV’s Shattered Podcast chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic labor leader, Jimmy Hoffa. In Episode 1, we seek to answer the question: What drove Jimmy Hoffa to become who he eventually became?
Weather: A few snowflakes today
Brandon Roux:
Clouds will be the rule today, with some light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a few light snow showers still possible. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph. Here’s the forecast for the rest of this week.
More Local News Headlines
- Court today for man charged with setting woman on fire in Redford
- Community pays tribute to South Lyon East High School football player who died after knee surgery
- Detroit police: Women fled scene after crash, leaving young girl in backseat
- Recreational marijuana in Michigan: What you need to know
- Barricaded gunman surrenders to police in Royal Oak
- Metro Detroit cancer survivor organizes Rockin’ For a Match to get people on bone marrow registry
- Troy police offering free opioid overdose prevention class
National News Headlines
- Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection
- Trump calls Democrats impeachment push “unpatriotic”
- World Meteorological Organization releases new global statistics
Featured
Sports Headlines
- Johan Franzen to Swedish media: Mike Babcock is ‘the worst person I’ve ever met’
- Why Michigan basketball deserved to jump from unranked to No. 1 in this week’s poll
- Gap between Michigan football, Ohio State only getting wider
