Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants rose to $25 for the metro area in December of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Wright & Company

PHOTO: CONNIE L./YELP

First on the list is Wright & Company. Located at 1500 Woodward Ave. downtown, the gastropub, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 861 reviews on Yelp.

2. Selden Standard

Photo: JUSTIN W./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Selden Standard, situated at 3921 Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,092 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Clique Restaurant

PHOTO: TINA L./YELP

Rivertown's The Clique Restaurant, located at 1326 E. Jefferson Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews.

4. Chartreuse

Photo: JOANNA L./Yelp

Chartreuse, a cocktail bar and New American spot that offers tapas and more in the Wayne State area, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 634 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, to try it for yourself.

