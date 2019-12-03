Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 3, 2019

Published: December 3, 2019, 11:35 am Updated: December 3, 2019, 11:49 am

DETROIT – Here’s what to expect on Local 4 News at Noon.​​

Man charged in connection with shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain, injured another

Officials have charged a man in connection with the shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain and injured another officer.

Small jet slides off runway while trying to land at Coleman A. Young International Airport

A small jet slid off a runway Tuesday while trying to land at Coleman A Young International Airport, officials said.

Michigan State Police trooper sentenced to jail for assault on female colleague

A Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a female colleague, according to authorities.